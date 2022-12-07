Nobody should sleep hungry, govt's duty to ensure food for all: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Noting that it is part of our culture to ensure nobody goes to bed empty stomach, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to make sure that the National Food Security Act, 2013, was implemented effectively and foodgrain reached the last man.

Grain Benefit during Covid must continue We are not saying the Centre is not doing anything, it has provided foodgrain to people during Covid. But we have to see it continues: SC Bench Increase cover under Food Security Act India has slipped in global hunger index… The population has increased and the number of NFSA beneficiaries has to go up: Petitioners

“It is the duty of the Union Government to ensure foodgrain under the NFSA reaches the last man. We are not saying that the Centre is not doing anything, it has provided foodgrain to people during Covid. At the same time, we have to see it continues. It is our culture (to ensure) that nobody goes to sleep empty stomach,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said.

While hearing a suo motu PIL on the plight of migrant workers during the pandemic, the SC asked the Centre to submit a fresh chart with the number of migrant and unorganised sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal. It posted the matter for further hearing on December 8.

On behalf of activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Jagdeep Chhokar and Harsh Mandar, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that India’s population had increased since the 2011 census and accordingly, the number of beneficiaries under the NFSA had to go up.

