 GEAC approval to GM Mustard : The Tribune India

GEAC approval to GM Mustard

Sangh says India will lose non-GM tag, suffer export losses

GEAC approval to GM Mustard


Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 27

Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee’s (GEAC) environmental clearance for indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds has resulted in much furore among a section of environmental and agriculture activists with Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) also joining the fierce criticism against the move.

Warning of “serious resistance by citizens”, the coalition for a GM-free India has sought the support of “right-thinking state governments” while reminding Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav of his own views on the issue.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch wrote to Yadav, calling it unsubstantiated that GM Mustard will increase productivity.

"Another aspect that we would like to highlight is the unsubstantiated and wrongly projected claim that GM mustard will increase domestic production and reduce our import dependence," said the SJM.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee has recommended the environmental release of GM mustard variety DMH (Dhara Mustard Hybrid)-11 (the variety shown to deliver 30 per cent higher yields than existing ones), paving the way for commercial use of the first GM food crop.

While developers and supporters called the decision “path-breaking”, RSS-affiliate SJM said they have written to the government against the move.

“Since 2016-17, nothing has changed when the GEAC gave the recommendation which the ministry ignored. All its arguments favouring GM mustard are false. We already have indigenous varieties with better yields.

“Their arguments of ‘swadeshi’ research are also false, why should we give our seeds in the hands of MNCs. The indigenous ‘sarson’ has medicinal value and is used extensively in Ayurveda. Besides, India enjoys a non-GM food tag, which it will lose with the approval, hitting exports to European countries,” said SJM co-convenor Ashwini Mahajan.

According to the minutes of the meeting in which the approval was granted, the recommendation will be valid for four years from the date of the approval letter. Further studies and coordinated trials will also have to be conducted jointly with the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) within two years.

State governments will have power to deny permission of environmental release. The approval may be revoked if any evidence regarding harmful effects of the approved GM mustard comes under notice.

Field demonstration studies on the impact of the mustard variety on honey bees and other pollinators will also have to be conducted after the environmental release by the applicant within two years under the ICAR’s supervision, and a report submitted to the GEAC.

Geneticist and former Delhi University VC Deepak Pental, who developed the seeds along with his team, called it a “landmark development”.

“We will provide the technology to seed producing companies. We will hopefully be able to put the seeds on trial in the farmers’ field in the third year,” he said.

Supporters said the move will boost the cultivation of mustard and reduce India's edible oils import bills.

The science and technology ministry said India is streamlining regulations for development of genome-edited plants.

“Modern biotechnology has been advancing at a rapid pace with the advent of new molecular techniques and their potential applications. Plant genome editing is amongst one of the most promising technologies in terms of applied biological research and innovation with a huge economic potential in a wide range of sectors.

“New plant varieties with improved traits would contribute towards increasing farmers' income. Overall, this regulatory streamlining will bring transformational change in product development and commercialisation and thereby will contribute to the agenda for Atmanirbhar Bharat of government of India,” according to the ministry.

However, activist Kavitha Kuruganti argued that nothing has changed from 2017 when the regulator gave a green signal but the decision was not cleared by the minister and the ministry.

“Only two additional tests have been prescribed by GEAC in a perfunctory and irresponsible fashion since then as though the debate about GM mustard was about these two aspects alone. What is worse, the crop developer did not do these studies and pleaded with the regulators against such studies. GM mustard got to this stage in the first instance by the regulatory body colluding with the crop developer in circumventing bio-safety assessment in numerous ways,” she said

Around 2017, Pental’s team came close to getting the approval to grow GM mustard seeds commercially but was stumped in the wake of resistance from activists. The approval will make GM mustard the second approved transgenic crop in India after Bt cotton and the first food crop to be commercially cultivated by farmers.

#Agriculture

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

2
Punjab

Motorcycles ‘used’ for transporting wheat: Punjab Vigilance unearths scam in Ferozepur

3
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

4
Nation

German student visa norms for Indians get tough

5
Diaspora

3 Indian students die in car mishap in US

6
Nation

AstraZeneca shot linked to 30 pc higher risk of rare blood clots compared to Pfizer: Global study

7
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest film producer who tried to run over actress wife after she confronted him with another woman in the vehicle

8
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

9
Haryana

1,000 cops guard Gurugram garbage pickers amid stir

10
Sports

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives befitting reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Mr Bean' jibe

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

Top News

Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete ‘unfinished task’ of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds

Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds

China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...

Every state should learn, get inspired from each other and work together for internal security: PM Modi at home ministers’ meet

PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police

Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...

‘Let the good times roll’: Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss

'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss

Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...

Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...

‘Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it’: Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

Justice at last, says family of fake encounter victim

Amritsar: Construction of flyovers on bypass road leads to jams

22-year-old Paras wants to create awareness on thalassaemia

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Four suspected shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire engulfs liquor factory in Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

‘Zero waste’ Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh this time

CITCO plans beverage counters for Rock Garden, Bird Park

‘Dry day’ in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

'Dry day' in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in verbal spat with Delhi Jal Board official over chemical spray in Yamuna

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi’s Alipur

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Court extends police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu by 3 days

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Surjit Hockey Tournament starts with bang in Jalandhar

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

No check on overloaded vehicles plying in Patiala city

Three sewerage connections snapped, 7 dairy farmers challaned in Patiala

Fogging carried out at Patiala's dengue-hit tractor market