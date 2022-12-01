Noida Metro sets new single-day ridership record of 52,696

Noida, December 1
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro has established its all-time highest single-day ridership figures of 52,696, according to an official statement.
The record was set on Wednesday (November 30), said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line service connecting the twin cities.
The previous single-day highest ridership figure of 50,231 was recorded on October 17, before that on October 14 (48,852) and September 26 (48,396) this year, according to an official.
The Aqua Line was opened for public in January 2019.
