Noida MotoGP Bharat: Yogi unveils ticket sales

PTI

Lucknow: The tickets for inaugural MotoGP Bharat in Greater Noida from September 22-24 range from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000. UP CM Yogi Aditynath on Friday unveiled the sale of tickets.

CBI raids in 3 cities in bank fraud case

New Delhi: The CBI conducted searches in Delhi, Dehradun and Mumbai after registering an FIR against IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd in a Rs 100.30 crore bank fraud case. Officials said the company and its directors were booked for irregularities in the utilisation of loans taken from Punjab National Bank. TNS

Kerala Cong chief arrested for graft

New Delhi: On the day of key opposition meet in Patna, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran was arrested for alleged corruption. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Wonder if it’s vendetta by Left against its ally or is the Congress being certified as corrupt?” TNS