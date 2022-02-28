Demolition of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida will be over by May 22, SC told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The NOIDA Authority on Monday told the Supreme Court that demolition of the illegally constructed real estate major Supertech’s 40-storey Emerald Court twin towers has already started and it would be completed by May 22.

On behalf of the NOIDA Authority, senior advocate Ravindra Kumar told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that all the debris will be removed by August 22.

Directing all the authorities concerned to strictly comply with the timeline given in the Noida Authority, it posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

Kumar said a meeting of all stakeholders was held on February 9 and the demolition timeline was decided. The NOC from GAIL has also been received, along with NOCs from other authorities, he added.

GAIL’s NOC was required as there was a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline passing at a distance of 15 metre and depth of 3 metre.

Kumar had earlier told the Bench that Edifice Engineering had been assigned the task of carrying out the demolition of towers.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had ordered the authorities to begin in two weeks the demolition of 40-storey Supertech twin towers at its Emerald Court project in NOIDA.

The Supreme Court had on August 31, 2021 ordered demolition of Supertech’s 40-storey Emerald Court twin towers in Sector 93 A of Noida for violation of building laws and norms in collusion with Noida Authority officials.

A ‘safe demolition’ has to be carried out by Supertech in three months at its own cost under the supervision of NOIDA Authority with the technical assistance of experts from the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, it had said.

It had directed Supertech to refund the money collected from homebuyers who had purchased apartments in ill-fated twin towers in two months with an annual interest of 12 per cent. It also ordered the company to pay a cost of Rs 2 crore to the petitioner Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

On January 12, the Bench had expressed displeasure over Supertech Ltd not complying with its demolition order and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for playing truant with the court.