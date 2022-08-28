Noida twin towers all set to be demolished

PTI

Noida, August 27

The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers here on Sunday. It is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar. These will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique, the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.

"All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court Society premises in violation of norms.

Around 5,000 residents have to vacate the premises by 7 am on Sunday, also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them.

The closest buildings next to the twin towers are just nine metres away. The demolition would be done in a manner so as not to cause any structural damage to other buildings. While the nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain a "no fly zone" for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will remain briefly unavailable for flights during the demolition.

Six persons, including foreign experts, blaster Chetan Dutta and a police officer, will remain within the exclusion zone to push the button for the blast.