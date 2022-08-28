Noida twin towers demolition: No damage to adjacent buildings reported, say officials

Noida, August 28
There appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the Supertech twin towers in Noida which were demolished Sunday afternoon on the Supreme Court’s directions, officials said. However, a more detailed audit is underway.
The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.
Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the demolition. Edifice had hired South Africa’s Jet Demolitions for its expertise. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was appointed by the Supreme Court as technical expert for the project.
“Twin towers demolition successful. No structural damage to adjacent buildings. Physical site inspection on,” Edifice’s Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.
Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Love Kumar said, “No report of damage to nearby buildings after Supertech demolition. Structural audit is underway”.
The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.
Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.
