Noida woman killed after speeding Jaguar crashes into her scooter

PTI

Noida, December 6

A 24-year-old woman died after her scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding luxury car being driven by a multinational bank employee who has been arrested by the Noida police, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Sunday morning just outside the Supertech e-Square building in Sector 96, under Sector 39 police station limits.

Deepika Tripathi, a Noida resident, was on her scooter when the Jaguar car driven by Samuel Andrew Pyster (31) hit her, an official said.

Tripathi worked as a receptionist at e-Square, while Pyster, who lives in Faridabad, works for American Express. She was on her way to work when the incident took place, the official added.

"The police were alerted about the incident around 10 am on Sunday after which the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110. However, the doctors declared her dead. The Jaguar's driver has been arrested and the car impounded," a local police officer said.

According to the complaint lodged by the police, the Odisha-registered car was being driven "carelessly" at a "high speed".

"The severity of the damages on the deceased's scooter indicate that the car was over-speeding," the officer said.

On the basis of a complaint by the brother of the deceased, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station and the accused booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief), the police added.

Later, the police said, a post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family on Monday.

According to police data over 350 people have lost their lives this year in road crashes across Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where Noida is located.

The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded nearly three road crash incidents on a daily basis this year in which another 680 people were left injured, the data showed.