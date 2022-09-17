'Normalised' CUET scores to be used in merit lists: UGC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

As several students, disappointed with the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), took to social media to express “lack of clarity” and “confusion” over their percentile, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said universities would prepare the rank list on the basis of “normalised” scores and not percentile.

Kumar, in a series of tweets, said, “Scores have been normalised to provide a level-playing field to students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days.”

Universities will use “normalised” CUET scores for preparing merit lists, not percentile, he said, adding the “normalisation formula had been decided by a panel of professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT-Delhi and Delhi University”.

The normalisation of CUET scores had been done separately for each subject for which the exam was held in multiple shifts, he said.

This after several students expressed confusion over scorecards with percentiles and normalised scores. After the results, several took to social media to express “disappointment and confusion” over the choice of college and how some were being “forced to settle for colleges not of their choice”.

