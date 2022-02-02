North sees significantly surplus rainfall in January

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 1

The first month of the year has witnessed significantly surplus rain over North India, with the downpour being 375% and 369% above the long-period average in agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana. Rain in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh was 87% above normal.

Data compiled by India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that from January 1 till the morning of February 1, Punjab received 104.6 mm rain as compared to the normal of 22 mm for this period.

Haryana received 69.4 mm rain during the aforementioned period against the normal of 14.8 mm, while Himachal received 173.2 mm against the normal of 93.8 mm for the month.

A series of western disturbances and cyclonic circulations over North India and some other parts of the country have been attributed to the widespread rains and snow on several occasions in many parts of the region leading to a dip in day temperatures and cold wave conditions.

A weather bulletin issued by the IMD today predicted wet spell over northwest India from February 2-4 under the influence of fresh western disturbance, resulting in fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, hailstorm and snowfall over the western Himalayan region.

According to the weatherman, cold day conditions are likely over Punjab and Haryana over the next 48 hours, with dense fog is expected in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD has also predicted that the minimum temperature over most parts of the region will rise by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next two days, but thereafter fall by 3-5 degree Celsius.

In its monthly forecast for February issued yesterday, the IMD has said rainfall over North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh is likely to be 21% above the long-period average.

