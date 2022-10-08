 Not against corporates but monopolies: Rahul Gandhi on Adani issue; dismisses charge of ‘remote controlled’ Congress president : The Tribune India

Adani has announced a whopping Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally at Brahmha Devarahalli in Mandya district, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. PTI file

PTI

Turuvekere (Karnataka), October 8

Defending Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Gautam Adani’s pledged investments in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi, who has often targeted the industrialist, on Saturday said no preferential treatment has been given to the businessman in the Congress-ruled state and asserted that he is not against corporates but monopolies.

Replying to queries at a press conference here during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi also dismissed claims that the next Congress president would be “remote controlled” by his family, saying both contenders - Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor - are people of stature and understanding and it was insulting to make such a suggestion.

Gandhi was asked about Adani’s presence at a Rajasthan government event and the industrialist pledging investments in the state even though the former party president has frequently attacked him while accusing the Modi government of favouring certain business houses.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the matter was not connected to the yatra but Gandhi insisted on replying and said he would have opposed the state government if it had shown preferential treatment to Adani.

“Mr Adani has committed Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer.

“The Rajasthan government has not used political power to help Mr Adani in Rajasthan. The day they do that, I will be standing in opposition,” he said.

Adani has announced a whopping Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years for setting up a 10,000 MW solar power facility, expanding a cement plant and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked the Congress on Friday after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lavished praise on Adani.

Gandhi said, “My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to two-three or four large businesses being helped politically to monopolise every single business in this country.” “I am in no way against corporates, I am in no way against business but I am against the complete monopolisation of Indian business because that weakens the country.

“Today what we are seeing is being done by the BJP government is complete monopolisation of all businesses by helping a chosen few businesses,” Gandhi alleged.

In a tweet earlier, Ramesh said much media hype is being created over Gehlot’s meeting with Adani but no special rules have been made for the industrialist.

Condemning the BJP’s remarks, Gehlot on Saturday said in Jaipur that it was not a private programme and 3,000 delegates attended it.

“In such a situation, why do they (BJP) want to create a hurdle? I condemn these people. They talked about Gautam Adani yesterday (Friday).

“Be it Gautam Adani or any Adani, or Ambani or Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, we will welcome all of them here. We want employment, we want investment,” he said.

It was, however, not clear why Gehlot clubbed Jay Shah’s name along with industrialists Adani and Ambani, as he is not known for having any major business interests.

At the press conference here on the 31st day of his yatra, Gandhi said lakhs of people have joined the march as they are tired of the type of politics being done under the BJP and the prevailing unemployment, price rise and economic inequality.

He said the yatra has been a wonderful learning experience.

“I believe in Tapasya, have always been. That is my nature and that has been my family’s nature. I wanted an element of suffering for myself.

“I didn’t want communication with people to be easy. So I thought what would be something that would make me suffer so that while I talk to my people I can share in their suffering,” he said.

“They speak more clearly because they say he is walking on the road... For me, it has been a learning experience. Frankly, it hasn’t even begun yet,” he said.

Asked about scepticism in certain quarters that the next Congress president could be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, the former party chief said, “Both the people who are standing (in the polls) have a position, have a perspective and are people of stature and people of understanding.

“I don’t think either of them is going to be a remote control (chief) and frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them.” Asked why he did not contest the polls, Gandhi said his reasons are mentioned in the resignation letter that he gave while quitting the party chief’s post in 2019.

Elections for the Congress president’s post will take place on October 17 and results will be announced on October 19.

Gandhi also criticised the new education policy, alleging it is “an attack on the ethos of our country, it distorts our history, culture”.

“We are opposing the policy as it concentrates power in the hands of a few people and centralises the education system. We want a decentralised education system. We want an education system that reflects our history, tradition and languages,” Gandhi added.

On the reported infighting in the Congress unit in poll-bound Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar engaged in a tussle, Gandhi said everyone in the party understands that they have to work together in order to win.

“We are not a fascist party, we are a party that believes in conversation, we are a party that believes in discussion and we are perfectly happy to have different viewpoints in the party.

“However, everyone in the party understands that to win the (Karnataka assembly) election they have to work together, they have to work as a team and that is exactly what is happening, that is exactly what is going to happen,” he said.

Gandhi said the yatra’s objective was to bring India together and was not aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“India is being divided, violence is being spread into our society, and this is damaging for our country,” he said.

Gandhi said the yatra is aimed at raising three issues - “violence and hatred the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) are spreading, the massive concentration of wealth being allowed which is destroying India’s economy and resulting in unemployment; and massive and continuous increase in inflation”.

The Congress leader said he stands and has always stood for certain ideas and that disturbs the BJP and the RSS and alleged that “thousands of crores of media money, media energy has been spent” on trying to project him in an “untruthful and wrong” manner.

“There is a political element to it (yatra) but for me the main purpose of this yatra, I see in the political system a distance that has developed between the political class and our citizens. The idea for me was to go right on the road and go close physically to our people,” Gandhi said.

On the Centre recently banning the Popular Front of India, he said, “Spreading hatred and violence in India is an anti-national act and we will fight anybody who spreads hatred and violence in this country.” The former Congress chief also expressed confidence about the party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections next year.

He said the Congress has “brilliant and complementary leaders in the state”, and once the party wins the polls, the decision of selecting the chief minister will be made through a process in the party.

