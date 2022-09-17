 Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin : The Tribune India

Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates rise in bilateral trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was not the time for war as food, fertiliser and fuel security had emerged as among the major concerns of the world.

India refrains from endorsing OBOR

India once again refrained from affirming support for China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative in the Joint Declaration issued after the Samarkand summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation held on Friday

No handshake with Xi

In a personal touch, Putin said he was aware PM Modi would celebrate his birthday on Saturday. In contrast, Modi and Chinese Prez Xi Jinping neither acknowledged each other nor shared a handshake during public appearances

Thanks Kyiv, Moscow on medicos’ return

Modi thanked both Russia and Ukraine for helping extricate thousands of Indian students trapped in Ukraine during the conflict. “I am grateful to both of you,” PM told Putin.

India takes over chair

India on Friday took over the SCO presidency at Samarkand where PM Narendra Modi, in a broadside at Pakistan, called on members to give each other full right to transit.

Headphone issue

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif became a laughing stock on social media after he struggled with headphones during bilateral talks with Putin.

PM Narendra Modi (left), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th from left), Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd from right) and others during the SCO summit at Samarkand on Friday. PTI

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this. We have to find some way or the other. Today we will definitely get a chance to discuss about how we can move on the path of peace in the coming days. I will also get an opportunity to understand your point of view,” PM Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand. PM Modi also said the world was aware that India and Russia had an “unbreakable friendship” and that Moscow “has been a friend” and “we have been with each other every moment for the last many decades… the whole world knows that”. This is the first time the two leaders have met since December last year.

India takes over sco chair | Iran ninth member

“I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible,” responded Putin before both leaders sat down for a bilateral meeting. Putin’s observations were the same as made for the media before a bilateral with Chinese President a day earlier when he acknowledged Beijing’s concerns about the war. The Russian President also thanked PM Modi for providing a vital outlet for Russian commodities after western markets were shut for Moscow due to the sanctions. India currently imports about 7.5 lakh barrels of Russian crude daily as against 20,000 a year earlier. Russia has also emerged as India’s fourth largest coal supplier while the fertiliser imports have also multiplied.

In a personal touch, Putin said he was aware that PM Modi would celebrate his birthday on Saturday. In contrast, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping neither acknowledged each other nor shared a handshake during their public appearances. PM Modi also included a personal touch by pointing out that they had first met in 2001 when he had just taken over as CM of Gujarat and Putin was Prime Minister.

Apart from his meetings with the Iranian and Uzbek Presidents, Modi also held a surprise meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. This was their first meeting in over two years since Erdogan on a visit to Pakistan had said the situation in J&K was worsening. “The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and appreciated the recent gains in bilateral trade. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments,” tweeted the MEA. Facing food crisis, Erdogan sought more wheat from India.

