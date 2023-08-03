Not appropriate: Ashok Gehlot to ML Khattar after latter's 'Rajasthan cops free to act against Monu Manesar' remarks

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 3

A day after Haryana CM ML Khattar said Rajasthan Police was free to act against Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, alleged to have fanned the violence that led to Monday mayhem in Nuh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reacted saying his Haryana counterpart had failed to curb the deteriorating law and order situation and was now making statements to divert people’s attention, which is not appropriate.

In a tweet, Gehlot said Haryana Police didn’t cooperate with Rajasthan Police when they went to arrest the perpetrators of the Nasir and Junaid murders and instead slapped an FIR against the Rajasthan cops.

“The Chief Minister of Haryana, Mr Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that he will help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate. Instead they registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police. The Haryana Police is not cooperating with the Rajasthan Police in finding the accused who are absconding. Mr Khattar failed to stop the violence happening in Haryana and is now giving such statements just to divert the attention of the people which is not appropriate,” Gehlot said on social media in a rare public rebuttal of a counterpart from another state.

Nasir and Junaid had gone missing on February 15 and a day later their charred bodies were recovered from Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

They had been allegedly kidnapped by cow vigilantes on suspicion of carrying cattle.

Rajasthan Police had filed a chargesheet in the case against three accused, including Monu Manesar, who remains at large.

