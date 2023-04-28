Not for PM: Kharge on ‘poisonous snake’ jibe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The Congress found itself on the back foot on Thursday with party president Mallikarjun Kharge having to retract his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a massive BJP backlash.

Addressing a rally at Ron in Gadag district of Karnataka, the Congress chief, speaking in Kannada, likened PM Modi to a “poisonous snake”.

“Do not make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say no, it is not poisonous... let’s taste it and find out…Don’t do that. If you do, you die,” he said at the rally.

Cong files plaint against Shah The Congress on Thursday filed a complaint against Home Minister Amit Shah for “making provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the Opposition”. While speaking at Vijaypura on April 25, Shah had said the state would see “communal riots” if the Congress came to power in Karnataka. TNS

Later, Kharge tweeted a clarification saying his remarks were not directed at the PM.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. The BJP’s ideology is divisive. I discussed this politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person, but for the ideology he represents. Our fight with Modi is not personal,” Kharge said.