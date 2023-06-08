 ‘Not good for bilateral ties’: India to Canada after Brampton event celebrating Indira Gandhi’s killing : The Tribune India

‘Not good for bilateral ties’: India to Canada after Brampton event celebrating Indira Gandhi’s killing

Jaishankar said he has a similar message to the United Kingdom and Australia against allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from their territories

‘Not good for bilateral ties’: India to Canada after Brampton event celebrating Indira Gandhi’s killing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Ministers of State Meenakshi Lekhi, V Muraleedharan and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh briefs the media on 9 Years of Modi Government, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 8, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 8

India on Thursday warned Canada against giving space to separatists and extremists elements, saying it was not good for the bilateral ties, days after a video of a float, depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at a parade in Brampton went viral on social media.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he has a similar message to the United Kingdom and Australia against allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from their territories.

On the issue of around 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada due to fraudulent admissions, the external affairs minister said that India is in touch with Canada over it.

Asked about the Brampton event, the minister said,”I think there is a bigger issue involved. And the bigger issue involved really is the space that Canada has continuously and frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics, why anybody would do this.” “Because if you look at their history, you would imagine that they learn from history and they would not like to repeat that history. It is not only one incident, however egregious it may be,” Jaishankar said.

“I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence and I think it is not good for relationships and not good for Canada,” he added.

A video has emerged on social media that showed a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi, in what appeared to be a glorification of violence by Sikh separatists. It was reportedly part of a parade that was organised by some Khalistani elements in Brampton.

Asked about reports of the Canadian NSA criticising India For commenting on Canada’s internal matter, Jaishankar used a Hindi phrase.

“The phrase that came to mind is actually a Hindi phrase which is ‘Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Date’ (the pot calling the kettle black).. If anybody has a complaint, we have a complaint about Canada...I was very perplexed by what I heard,” he said.

Canadian High Commissioner in India Cameron MacKay tweeted that there is no place in Canada for “hate or for the glorification of violence”.

“I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” he said.

On the activities of Khalistani elements, Jaishankar said India has issues in the UK and Australia as well, apart from Canada.

“Our point is that they are a very small minority. They do not represent any significant body of opinion. Our plea (to these countries) has been that please understand that these are marginal elements, extremist elements; they are not good for you, they are not good for us, they are not good for the relationship,” he said.

“It is not a message limited to Canada. Canada came up because you raised it and certain things have happened recently in Canada. If it happened somewhere we would have said the same things,” Jaishankar said.

On some Indian students facing deportation from Canada over charges that they did not study in the colleges they applied for, Jaishankar said India has taken up the issue with Canadian authorities.

“If there were people who misled them (the students), the culpable parties should be acted upon. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook education in good faith,” he said.

The external affairs minister said the Canadian prime minister has also made a statement in the House of Commons on the issue.

“We are in touch with Canada on the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora shared the purported video on Twitter and said,”as an Indian, I’m appalled by the 5 km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi,” he tweeted.

“It’s not about taking sides, it’s about respect for a nation’s history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination,” Deora said.

The Congress leader asserted that this extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response.

Tagging Deora’s tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “I entirely agree! This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.” Responding to Deora’s tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “You are completely right...There should be no politics in condemning this despicable act across party lines.” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said an Indian prime minister was assassinated by separatist forces and her assassination has been glorified by pro-Khalistan extremists in Canada.

“And all that our government has done is make this one general comment—without even naming Smt Indira Gandhi. Our national interests and security must be above any political concerns. India must take this up officially with the Canadian government,” Shrinate tweeted.

The Congress also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken to his counterpart and why the Canadian envoy not summoned to lodge a strong protest over the issue.

#Australia #Brampton #Canada #England #Indira Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

2
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

3
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

4
Diaspora

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

5
Haryana

Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7
Diaspora

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs, says Sikh-American leader

8
Ludhiana

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

9
Nation

Rajasthan polls: BJP not wary of wrestlers, but of Sachin Pilot's proposed new outfit

10
Jalandhar

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Maharashtra: Accused kept chopped body parts of his live-in partner in 3 buckets, tried to hide stench with room freshener, say neighbours

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

In Shraddha case re-run, accused Manoj Sane kept woman's cho...

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler’s father

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler’s father

‘It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court’

Ties with China cannot progress without peace and tranquillity at border: EAM Jaishankar

Ties with China cannot progress without peace and tranquillity at border: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said two sides will have to find ways for disenga...

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Four children wounded in knife attack in French town, two in critical condition; assailant arrested

Injured children aged between 22 months and 3 years: Police ...

Centre approves special relief package worth over Rs 101 crore for Manipur

Centre approves special relief package worth over Rs 101 crore for Manipur

No incident of violence reported from any part of the state ...


Cities

View All

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara edible oils by Rs 10 per litre

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

Man stays with family at 5-star hotel in Delhi, arrested after he fails to clear bills

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands