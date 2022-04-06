Not in India’s interest to up Russian imports: US

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

The White House and Pentagon separately complimented India for not depending too much on Russian oil and defence purchases. Washington also left no doubt that it wants India to completely cut off dependence on Russia in this regard.

The comments came less than a week before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to meet their US counterparts in Washington. “Right now, India’s imports of Russian energy represent only 1-2 per cent of their total energy imports,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “What Daleep Singh (US Deputy NSA) did make clear to his counterparts during his visit was that we do not believe it is in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities,” she said.

“We would be happy to be a partner in reducing their reliance or even their small percentage of reliance on that,” she said, indicating the White House may not countenance even small Indian buys of Russian oil. The Pentagon said it did not want India to purchase the S-400 or any other defence hardware from Russia. “We have made it very clear to India about our concern on this particular purchase,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

On oil, the White House couched its language, but left no doubt about its final aim – to persuade other countries to cut Russian oil purchases to nil. — TNS

EAM speaks to Blinken over Ukraine

Ahead of the '2+2' dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on phone and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.