Not interested in assurances, we want action: MEA on attacks by pro-Khalistani protesters on Indian missions

New Delhi, March 24

“We are not interested in assurance, we would like to see action,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on statements from the US, the UK, Canada and Australia on their promise to prosecute the Khalistani separatists involved in attacks on Indian missions in these countries.

India expects the host governments to take action to identify and prosecute all those involved. It also wants them to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents as well as provide full and adequate protection to Indian missions as well as to the personnel working there, said Bagchi.

“I think we are not interested in just assurances. I think we would like to see action. That’s why I would leave it at that,” he added while addressing the weekly media briefing.

Explaining the Indian stand, he said, “On the issues of security, whenever we have concerns where we feel that there will be some activities that may harm our interests, we do take it up. You would have seen specifically in London and at least in San Francisco, we’ve strongly taken up the matter of vandalism and attacks on our missions there. You would have also seen our statements in this regard.’’

On the MEA’s role in FIR registered by Delhi Police regarding the pro-Khalistani violence in London on March 19, Bagchi admitted that the MEA has shared an incident report with the agencies. “And now it is up to the law enforcement agencies to do what they can do and what it has to do,’’ he added.

The MEA also said economic fugitives like Mehul Choksi should face justice. “Our focus is on getting economic fugitives to face justice in India,’’ he said on Interpol revoking the Red Corner list against Mehul Choksi.

His removal from the Interpol database of Red Notices will make Choksi eligible to travel to any country, apart from India.

