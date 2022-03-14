Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

New Delhi, March 13
Leaders of the Group of 23 (G-23) today told the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that they had remained lifelong Congress men and their sole agenda behind seeking organisational revamp was the revival of the party.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik, the G-23 members who participated in the CWC meeting on Sunday, told Sonia that she needed to be cautious of certain people within the party who “twist their statements made in party’s interest.”
The G-23 leaders said they were “not political tourists and their vilification within the party should stop”. They also said people who come from other parties shouldn’t be made state Congress chiefs. —
