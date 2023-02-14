 Not re-writing, filling the gaps in Indian History and making it more ‘comprehensive’: Union Govt : The Tribune India

Not re-writing, filling the gaps in Indian History and making it more ‘comprehensive’: Union Govt

Not re-writing, filling the gaps in Indian History and making it more ‘comprehensive’: Union Govt


Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 14

Amid the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the centre is re-writing Indian History, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the Lok Sabha, on Monday, flatly denied any attempts to re-write the history.

The minister, however, conceded in the house that BJP led Union government has taken an initiative to fill in the gaps in Indian History and make it more ‘comprehensive. The minister claimed that they (BJP Govt) were trying to give unsung heroes of Indian history their due.

The minister replying to a supplementary question raised by Congress MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari, who had asked for greater clarity on the issue.

Tewari had said: “There is a difference in their statements between the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Education ministry over the re-writing of the Indian History. Indian Council of Historical Research — in the public — has claimed that they are re-writing history.”

Tewari said that there were two distinct concepts: Updating history and Re-writing history, which was a pernicious concept because it is the process of re-discovery of the current narrative by pinning it on certain historical moorings. “Anybody, who has tried to re-write history, has failed,” Tewari said in the parliament.

Citing some examples of unsung heroes from Indian history, Pradhan reiterated that Prime Minister had recently visited Mangarh Dham, where 1,500 tribals under the leadership of tribal leader and social reformer Govind Guru, were massacred by the British army in 1913.

Notably, PM Modi, during his visit to Mangarh Dham, had said the memorial raised at this place was a symbol of the bravery and sacrifice of tribals. He had said such an impactful event of the freedom struggle had not found its place in the history books because of “unfortunate circumstances”.

“Recently, we celebrated Veer Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of two young revolutionaries Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (Sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh). They attained martyrdom at the young ages of 9 and 7 respectively, shouldn’t they be part of Indian History? Likewise, don’t we need to know about revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh, a mass leader of Tribal people? Buxi Jagabandhu had led an Andolan against the British in Odisha in 1817. Why all these are not part of Indian History?” said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Lok Sabha.

The minister further added that ICHR was working to include unsung heroes of history, who worked for the Culture, Civilization and Pride of the country.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor lambasts Bhagwant Mann on various issues; CM says 'not accountable to Centre-appointed guv'

2
Nation EXPLAINER

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia's biggest slum Dharavi take place?

3
World

LTTE chief Prabhakaran doing well, atmosphere right for him to 'emerge,' says Tamil leader; Sri Lanka dismisses claim

4
Diaspora

Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

5
Trending

Watch Himachal girl Renuka Singh's ecstatic reaction as RCB buys her for Rs 1.5 crore; family distributes sweets

6
Sports

Smriti Mandhana hits pay dirt, Harmanpreet gets half as nine Indian women get crore-plus deals

7
Business

Sensex extends losses for 2nd day; IT, bank stocks top drags

8
Delhi

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can't vote, observes SC; election postponed

9
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says ‘there is nothing to hide or be afraid of’ for BJP

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'

Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...

If nothing to hide, why govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

Dy CM meets students who scored 98+ percentile in JEE

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators