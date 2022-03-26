Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

Junks NGT order on closure of industries over eco-clearance

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The SC on Friday set aside an NGT order for closure of industries running without prior environmental clearance, saying an industry contributing to the country’s economy and providing livelihood needn’t be closed down only on the ground of the technical irregularity of not obtaining prior environmental clearance (EC).

An industry contributing to country’s economy and providing livelihood needn’t be closed down only on ground of technical irregularity — Supreme Court Bench

A Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee said the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, did not prohibit ex post facto environmental clearance even as it termed the need to comply with the requirement to obtain EC as non-negotiable.

The SC set aside an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing closure of industries in Haryana which did not have prior EC. The SC said ex post facto clearances and/or approvals couldn’t be declined with pedantic rigidity, regardless of the consequences of stopping the operations.

“This court is of the view that the NGT erred in law in directing that the units cannot be allowed to function till compliance of the statutory mandate. Accordingly, the appeal is allowed. The impugned order is set aside in so far as the same is applicable to the units of the appellants established and operated pursuant to the CTE and CTO from the HSPCB in respect of which applications for ex post facto EC have been filed,” it said.

The court directed the authorities to take a decision on the applications of the appellants for the EC in accordance with law within one month from date.

“Grant of ex post facto EC in accordance with law, in strict compliance with rules, regulations, notifications and/or applicable orders, in appropriate cases, where the projects are in compliance with, or can be made to comply with environment norms, is in our view not impermissible. The court cannot be oblivious to the economy or the need to protect the livelihood of hundreds of employees if such projects comply with environmental norms,” it said.

“A unit can be set up or allowed to expand subject to compliance of requisite environmental norms. To protect future generations and to ensure sustainable development, it is imperative that pollution laws be strictly enforced. Under no circumstances can industries, which pollute, be allowed to operate unchecked and degrade the environment,” the Bench said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against clerk after plaint on anti-corruption helpline

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

4
World

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

6
Chandigarh

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

7
Trending

Viral video: In what could ‘mess up relationships’, ‘nasty’ woman filmed planting kiss marks on men's white shirts in bar

8
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

9
Himachal

With Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal out of political scene, AAP sets eyes on conquering Himachal

10
Nation

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time; Maurya, Pathak made Deputy CMs

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third