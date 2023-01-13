NOTAM issued for Republic Day to impact flight operations in Delhi; Air India cancels domestic flights

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Delhi Airport has issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force.

The airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run-up to the R-Day fly past by the IAF.

For 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for January 19 to 24 and on January 26 from 1030 to 1245 IST.

To adhere to NOTAM, Air India today announced cancelling all flights, including domestic ones, operating to and from Delhi across the seven-day period during the time range mentioned above. This has been done without causing disruptions on other routes. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual.

As far as international operations are concerned, Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement. Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour. There are no cancellations of international operations during this period.

Other airlines with flights operations in Delhi are yet to disclose their plans.