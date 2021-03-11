Notaries’ e-portal launched for more transparency

New Delhi, May 27

Seeking to usher in more transparency and reduce the use of paper, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched a dedicated portal for receiving applications online from those applying to become notaries. Union Minister of State for Law SP Singh Baghel was also present at the launch of Notaries Online Application Portal.

The portal will lead to a paperless regime by receiving applications online, processing payments, online certificate generation, uploading seal and stamp and annual returns, officials said.

This will reduce paperwork and cut the cost on account of postage and other related expenditure. The endeavour is in line with the concept of Digital India as envisioned by the Prime Minister, they said. The portal will facilitate maintenance and retrieval of records relating to appointment of notaries. According to the ministry, over 22,000 notaries have been appointed since 1952. — PTI

Law ministry’s move to reduce paperwork