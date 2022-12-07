Noted economist and former Union Minister Yoginder K Alagh passes away

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Noted economist and former Union Minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Professor Alagh was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research (SPIESR).

Born in present-day Pakistan, he studied at the University of Rajasthan and received a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Professor Alagh had stints as a faculty member in Indian and foreign universities, including the IIM-Calcutta, and was Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In 1996, the United Front government appointed him Minister of Power, Planning and Programme Implementation. He also served as a member of the Planning Commission.

“He was not keeping well for a couple of months, but his condition deteriorated in the past 20 to 25 days. He passed away at home,” said his son, Prof Munish Alagh, who teaches at the SPIESR.

“Professor Alagh had not been coming to the institute on account of his ailing health. He was the founding director of the SPISER and had been associated with it since its inception,” said Priti Mehta, SPISER Director.

Professor Alagh was also Chairman of the Institute of Rural Management Anand for six years and Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar.

