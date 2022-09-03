Bengaluru, September 3
Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath has said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Murugha Math in 2017.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of schoolgirls.
"In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017," Sainath said in one of the tweets.
He said he was disturbed to learn from media reports that Sharanaru faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
No word is strong enough to condemn such offences against children, the eminent journalist said.
He also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru-based NGO 'OdaNadi' to bring the incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils.
He also appealed to the Karnataka government to vigorously pursue the investigation into the scandal.
The pontiff has been remanded in police custody till September 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...