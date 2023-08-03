Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor passes away

PTI

Pune, August 3

Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said.

He was 81.

He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said.

Born in 1942, Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor had been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. He had also been a member of the state legislative council.

He penned several popular poems and songs, including ‘Jagala Prem Arpave’, ‘Ganga Wahu De Nirmal’ and ‘Divelaganichi Vel’, and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like ‘Ek Hota Vidushak’, ‘Jait Re Jait’, ‘Sarja’ and others.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

His last rites will be performed at his native place Palaskheda in Aurangabad district, a family member said.

#Maharashtra