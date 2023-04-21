Noted Odisha politician Trilochan Kanungo dies at 82

PTI

Bhubaneswar, April 21

Noted economist and veteran BJD leader Trilochan Kanungo died due to old age-related ailments on Friday, his family said.

He was 82 and is survived by his wife, son and three daughters.

The three-term MLA and one-time MP was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here since March 30.

His younger brother Panchanan Kanungo is a Congress politician.

Trilochan Kanungo was a former chairman of Cuttack Municipality and ex-chairperson of the state finance commission.

Born on November 24, 1940 at Badamulei village in Cuttack district, Kanungo was residing in Sheikh Bazaar area of Cuttack city for the last few years.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others expressed grief over Kanungo's demise.

Patnaik said his funeral will be held with full state honours during the day.

In a Twitter post, Patnaik wrote, "I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior politician and former MP Trilochan Kanungo. His work in public service will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members."