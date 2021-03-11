Noted singer KK dies after Kolkata concert

New Delhi, May 31
Noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night moments after feeling unwell during a live concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was 53. KK retired abruptly from his concert when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed after returning to his hotel.
He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.
PM Narendra Modi led the tributes saying “KK’s songs reflected a wide range of emotions and he struck a chord with people of all age groups”
KK is known for songs such as “Pal” and “Yaaron”, which were a hit among teens in the late 1990s and were often heard during school and college farewells.
Known as a versatile singer, KK had recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. He got his Bollywood break “Tadap Tadap” from “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999). He is survived by his wife and children. Actors and fans tweeted condolences.
