Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

New Delhi, May 9
Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj, who was part of several iconic projects, passed away in Delhi on Sunday. He was 98.
Raj was among those involved in laying the foundation of modern India.
The Gujranwala-born Raj, who boarded one of the last trains to India after the Partition, had started his career as an assistant engineer in the Punjab Public Works Department.
Raj was one of the key members who had assisted Le Corbusier in building the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Secretariat, as part of Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex.
