Nothing objectionable: FM on questioning Telangana official

Hyderabad, September 3

Under attack from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for publicly pulling up a district Collector in Telangana, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended herself saying her language was not “objectionable or unparliamentary”.

She said she did not cross limits of parliamentary conduct while questioning Kamareddy district Collector about the share of the Centre and the state in supply of ration through public distribution system.

During a visit to Birkur village in Kamareddy district on Friday, the minister expressed her anger at Collector Jitesh V Patil as the PM’s board was not displayed at a fair price shop.

Sitharaman was visiting the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

TRS working president KT Rama said he was appalled by the “unruly” conduct of the Union Finance Minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy. Rao complimented Jitesh Patil on his dignified conduct.

“I am not here to judge the conduct of the Collector. As people’s representative I have every business to ask questions. Point out to me if during the conversation there was anything objectionable, unparliamentary or discourteous,” she said. — IANS