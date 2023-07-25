 Nothing stops India from seeking Kohinoor: Panel : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Nothing stops India from seeking Kohinoor: Panel

Nothing stops India from seeking Kohinoor: Panel

Asks Culture Ministry to ensure return of diamond from UK

Nothing stops India from seeking Kohinoor: Panel


Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 24

An MPs’ panel has asked the Ministry of Culture to adopt global precedents and make efforts to ensure that the Kohinoor and other precious historical artefacts are returned to India.

Only 30% antiques documented

  • The MPs’ panel report states that only 30 per cent (17 lakh of the 58 lakh) antiques have been documented so far
  • Only 19 per cent of heritage objects stolen from ASI-protected sites (91 of 486) have been recovered so far
  • The ED has told the parliamentary panel that it is probing heritage thefts valued at Rs 800 crore

The Ministry of Culture had earlier told the Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture that there was no legal basis for asking for the return of the Kohinoor diamond from the UK since it was taken away before the 1970 UN Convention (on prohibiting and preventing the illicit import, export and transfer of ownership of cultural property) came into force. The only recourse was to seek its return through negotiation, the ministry had stated.

The MPs’ panel, however, asserted that there was “nothing to prevent India from seeking the restitution of the Kohinoor and other antiquities stolen, taken or removed in whatsoever manner prior to Independence or prior to the 1970 convention”.

The panel, headed by YSRCP member V Vijayasai Reddy, noted that the UNESCO website mentioned a category of cases of repatriation of cultural properties, where the 1970 convention did not formally apply due to reasons like non-ratification by the states concerned or non-fulfilment of one of the conditions for its application such as non-retroactivity.

“Other solutions are then sought so that the parties concerned can reach a mutually acceptable agreement…,” the panel report, tabled in Parliament today, stated.

The report noted that the UNESCO website listed a number of cases where ancient cultural property had been restituted. Cases of return and restitution under the aegis of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property included the return of the “Bogazkoy Sphinx” from Germany to Turkey and return of the Makonde Mask from Switzerland to Tanzania.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage