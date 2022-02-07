Notice to BJP for tweeting Rawat's morphed photo

New Delhi: The EC has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP for alleged violation of the model code of conduct and asked it to reply for tweeting a morphed image of Congress leader Harish Rawat. PTI
EC: Ensure adequate security to star campaigners
New Delhi: Days after shots were fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's car in UP, the Election Commission has directed Chief Secretaries of all states to provide adequate security to star campaigners. TNS
DCGI approves single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine
New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, said Health Minister Mansukh Madviya on Sunday.
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
