Notice to BJP for tweeting Rawat's morphed photo

New Delhi: The EC has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP for alleged violation of the model code of conduct and asked it to reply for tweeting a morphed image of Congress leader Harish Rawat. PTI

EC: Ensure adequate security to star campaigners

New Delhi: Days after shots were fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's car in UP, the Election Commission has directed Chief Secretaries of all states to provide adequate security to star campaigners. TNS

DCGI approves single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, said Health Minister Mansukh Madviya on Sunday.