Notice to Centre on PIL over ads outside states

New Delhi, September 26

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and states on a PIL seeking to restrain state governments from giving advertisements outside its geographical boundary.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and all state governments to respond to the PIL filed by “Common Cause” seeking to restrain state governments from publishing advertisements outside their respective territory.

Initially, the Bench was reluctant to entertain the PIL. “How can we prohibit a state government from publishing an advertisement outside the territory? A state government may want to attract business to its territory by showcasing the work to the public of other states,” the Bench said. The Bench chose to issue notice after advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGO, said the advertisements issued by the states had nothing to do with attracting investments rather it’s a mere projection strategy of great work.

“Public funds were meant for public welfare and not partisan political advertising and such advertisements were being published at the time of elections,” Bhushan said, adding a political party in power couldn’t use the government’s money to publicise its achievements and it should use the party funds. — TNS

