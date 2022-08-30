Notice to UP on Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's bail plea; hearing on Sept 9

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan’s plea seeking bail in connection with a case registered against him by the state police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Asking the government to respond to the petition by September 5, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit posted the matter for disposal on September 9.

Kappan – who was arrested on October 5, 2020 while on his way to Hathras to cover the gang-rape of a Dalit woman — has challenged an Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail plea. The UP Police alleged Kappan was a PFI activist who attempted to create communal tension in Hathras and the newspaper he claimed to represent had already shut down two years ago. The PFI had been accused of funding anti-CAA protests across India.

#Justice UU Lalit #supreme court