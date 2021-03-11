Notices to Ola, Uber over 'unfair' trade practices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber, the online ride hailing platforms, for alleged unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights.

A significant number of complaints have been lodged by consumers across the country on multiple issues which affect their rides booked through both the platforms. As per the data from the National Consumer Helpline, from April 1, 2021, to April 1, 2022, as many as 2,482 grievances were registered by consumers against Ola and 770 against Uber.

As per an official statement, last week in a meeting with Ola, Uber, Rapido, Meru Cabs and Jugnoo, the authorities directed them to become convergence partner in the National Consumer Helpline, to enable better grievance redressal for consumers.

Primary issues raised in the notices include deficiency in services like lack of proper response from customer support, driver refusing to take payment by online mode and insisting on cash only, higher amount charged despite going on the same route previously at a lesser charge, etc.