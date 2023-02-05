Now, Army to hold online test first for recruiting Agniveers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

In a major change in the procedure for recruiting the next lot of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, the Army has decided to conduct an online test followed by a physical test.

At present, the physical ability test is conducted first followed by a written test.

The Indian Air Force and the Navy have already adopted the procedure of holding an online test as the first step for recruitment.

The Army had nearly 37 lakh applicants for the recruitment of 20,000 troops last year

The Army will hold an online common entrance exam (CEE) before conducting a recruitment rally. The amended procedure will be applicable from this year itself. The first online test is scheduled for April at approximately 200 locations across the country, for which all preparations have been finalised.

A formal notification is expected in mid-February following which online applications for registration will be open for a month.

Sources said, “Let’s wait for the notification” to check which all languages the test would be conducted in.

Once the notification is issued, the Army will upload educational videos detailing the registration process and also on how to appear for the online common entrance exam. The Army will also conduct mock tests.

One reason to have the test before the physical test is to reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies. The Army had some 37 lakh applicants to recruit 20,000 Agniveers last year.

