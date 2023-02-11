Now, board says no ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

Facing flak, the Animal Welfare Board of India has withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 — Valentine’s Day — as ‘Cow Hug Day’. Board’s secretary SK Dutta on Friday issued a statement which read: “As directed by the competent authority and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 stands withdrawn.”

Social media platforms were flooded with memes on the ‘Cow Hug Day’ advisory. Also, Congress and TMC leaders condemned the orders of the ministry headed by Parshottam Rupala.