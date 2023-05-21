Now, cashless treatment for CGHS patients at six AIIMS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Cashless treatment will now be available to all serving and retired CGHS (Central Government Health Service) beneficiaries at AIIMS Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

The facility will be available in OPD, investigations and indoor treatment at these six AIIMS and soon AIIMS, New Delhi; PGIMER, Chandigarh, and JIPMER, Puducherry, would also be brought under the ambit of the scheme. The initiative was made effective today through the signing of MoUs between the management of the six AIIMS and the CGHS in the presence of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The Health Secretary said the six AIIMS were fully functional and had been in operation for over 10 years, offering specialty and super-specialty services, which would particularly benefit senior citizens (retired pensioner beneficiaries of CGHS) who find it difficult to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow-up approvals. Each of these AIIMS have 800 to 900 beds.