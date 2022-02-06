Now K Chandrashekhar Rao doesn't receive PM Modi at airport, sends his minister

Hyderabad, February 5

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said KCR was unwell. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav was deputed yesterday to receive the PM at the airport. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and G Kishan Reddy, besides others, accompanied the PM during his six-hour Hyderabad visit. During a visit to Punjab last month, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, too, had stayed away from receiving the PM at Bathinda. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal had welcomed the PM at Bathinda Air Force Station. — TNS

BJP livid over ‘insult’

The absence of CM on account of “running fever” has not gone down well with the BJP leadership in the state. The Telangana BJP tweeted, “KCR has been regularly insulting our PM. ...We will never tolerate this.”

