Now, passport verification in just 5 days; Centre launches ‘mPassport Police App’ to fast track process

IANS
New Delhi, February 17
The Central government has launched the 'mPassport Police App' to fast track the passport verification process.
The move will not only streamline the passport verification process but will also help for timely updation and issuance of the passports as all verifications will take five days now.
Police Verification is an integral part of Passport Issuance system. Various steps have been taken to streamline and expedite the process. To further expedite the process the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), introduced ‘mPassport Police App’. pic.twitter.com/LJc5O4A4Zl— RPO Delhi (@rpodelhi) February 17, 2023
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that it has introduced an 'mPassport Police App' to further streamline and expedite the passport issuance system.
"Police verification is an integral part of the passport issuance system. Various steps have been taken to streamline and expedite the process. To further expedite the process, the Ministry of External Affairs has introduced mPassport Police App," the Regional Passport Office in Delhi said.
On the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated 350 mobile tablets to personnel of the Delhi Police Special Branch.
This will result in the entire process of police verification and submission report digital and paperless.
Officials said that verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by 10 days.
The Regional Passport Office has said it was committed to efficient service delivery and 'Digital India'.
