Now, spouses of work permit holders can get job in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

Canada has announced that spouses of open work permit holders are now eligible to work in Canada. In a bid to resolve the acute labour shortage that will also keep families of open work permit holders together, Canada said that starting 2023, their spouses will be eligible to work in the country.

Open work permits allow foreign nationals to legally work for any employer and in any job in Canada. “Today we are making an announcement that will make it easier for employers to find workers and for families to remain together while they’re here,” said Canada’s Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser.