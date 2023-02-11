Now travel from Delhi to Jaipur in just 3.5 hours: PM Modi to unveil Rajasthan-Delhi section of Mumbai expressway on Sunday

New Delhi, February 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday dedicate the first completed section, Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway to the nation.
The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore.
The operationalisation of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.
Aesthetic night views from the architectural marvel #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway. Have a look!!#BuildingTheNation #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/akjlyDVwnw— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 10, 2023
The #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway Construction has to be consumed Rs 25,000 lakh tons of Bitumen while 4000+ trained civil engineers will be employed during work. #BuildingTheNation #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/u3lgGj0e5z— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 11, 2023
It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport.
The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.
