Now, videos showing AAP’s Satyendar Jain having salad in prison surface

New Delhi, November 23

New videos showing jailed minister Satyendar Jain eating raw vegetables and fruits in his Tihar Jail cell have surfaced, prompting the BJP to again allege he is being given VVIP treatment and resort-like facilities.

The videos surfaced days after he moved a city court alleging he was not being provided raw food according to his religious beliefs. The purported videos are, however, dated September 13 and October 1. The AAP is already facing flak over videos of the minister getting massage inside the prison.

While the party had said Jain was advised physiotherapy for a spinal injury, sources claimed on Tuesday that the masseur in the video was a rape accused. The BJP and Congress had attacked the AAP over the issue. Party state convener Gopal Rai said the BJP was using such issues to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP said, “The shameless actions of AAP leaders like Jain getting massage by a rape accused are being noted by people. AAP leaders say something and behave in exactly the opposite manner.” She said there were prison manual rules for food and medical services in jail. “Added facilities like television, packed food and massage in Jain’s cell make it look as if he is at some holiday resort,” she noted. — TNS

Provide food as per religious beliefs: Court

A CBI court on Wednesday directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide food to Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain as per his religious practices.