NSA Ajit Doval has joined the tribe of ‘distorians’: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Accusing NSA Ajit Doval of joining the tribe of "distorians", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said whether Partition would have happened if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was around was a "contrafactual" question.

"Would Partition not have happened if Netaji was alive then? Who can say because by 1940 Netaji had formed the Forward Bloc. You can have opinions on this but it is a contrafactual question," Ramesh said in reference to Doval's speech at an event today.

Ramesh said the man who championed partition of Bengal was Syama Prasad Mukerjee in the face of strong opposition from Sarat Chandra Bose, Netaji's elder brother. But Doval did not say anything about that.

"I am sending Mr. Doval a copy of Rudrangshu Mukherjee's fine book of 2015, Parallel Lives. He should at least sniff some real history", Ramesh said in a tweet.