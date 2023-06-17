NSA Ajit Doval has joined the tribe of ‘distorians’: Congress

New Delhi, June 17
Accusing NSA Ajit Doval of joining the tribe of "distorians", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said whether Partition would have happened if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was around was a "contrafactual" question.
"Would Partition not have happened if Netaji was alive then? Who can say because by 1940 Netaji had formed the Forward Bloc. You can have opinions on this but it is a contrafactual question," Ramesh said in reference to Doval's speech at an event today.
Ramesh said the man who championed partition of Bengal was Syama Prasad Mukerjee in the face of strong opposition from Sarat Chandra Bose, Netaji's elder brother. But Doval did not say anything about that.
"I am sending Mr. Doval a copy of Rudrangshu Mukherjee's fine book of 2015, Parallel Lives. He should at least sniff some real history", Ramesh said in a tweet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting
‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...
Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand
Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...
NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...
‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Asserts that seat distribution should be decided considering...