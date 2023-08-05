 NSA Ajit Doval in Jeddah for peace talks on Ukraine : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • NSA Ajit Doval in Jeddah for peace talks on Ukraine

NSA Ajit Doval in Jeddah for peace talks on Ukraine

Like India, Saudi Arabia is also pursuing a multi-vector foreign policy that entails good ties with US, China, Russia, Turkey and India

NSA Ajit Doval in Jeddah for peace talks on Ukraine

Ajit Doval. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 5

The Saudi Arabia-hosted talks on the conflict in Ukraine started on Saturday in Jeddah with many countries, including India, being represented by their National Security Advisers.

“Hosting this meeting marks a continuation of humanitarian initiatives and efforts exerted by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and his communication with Russian and Ukrainian leadership since the early days of the crises, expressing the Kingdom’s readiness to use its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution,” said the only official word on the meeting by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) which has billed the conclave as “Meeting for NSAs of various brotherly and friendly countries on the Ukraine crisis”.

Senior officials from about 40 countries, including the US, China, India, Brazil and South Africa were trying to carve a path towards an agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants thetalks to lead to a peace summit of global leaders which he has hinted might take place in autumn. The only major multilateral meeting around that time will be the G20 summit in India.

NSA Ajit Doval had arrived in Jeddah for the talks, said the Indian embassy in Riyadh. Like India, Saudi Arabia is also pursuing a multi-vector foreign policy that entails good ties with the US, China, Russia, Turkey and India.

Analysts see this meeting as the second diplomatic push by the West to build support beyond the core backers by involving Global South countries who have not condemned Russia nor wholeheartedly participate in the sanctions. The first meeting was held on June 24 in Copenhagen which was not attended by China.

The West’s pointsman for the talks and head of Zelenskyy’s office Andriy Yermak said the talks will be difficult.

Russia is not attending the talks but the Saudi MoFA statement has suggested that it is in the loop and not pointedly excluded as was being made out earlier.

China did not attend the Copenhagen meeting but has sent its Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui. In March, China had brokered a resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and its arch regional foe Iran.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy had recalled his ambassadors and told them to use every tool at their disposal to convince other nations that only Russia’s defeat can bring about lasting peace in the region.

On July 29, The Wall Street Journal had reported on the plans for the meeting.

India’s increasing engagements with Ukraine

October 2022: PM Modi held telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

December 2022: NSA Ajit Doval and key Zelenskyy aide Andriy Yermak speak on phone

December 2022: Zelenskyy holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi

April 2023: Ukraine Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova arrives to hold first face-to-face talks between Foreign Offices since conflict

May 2023: PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

June 2023: Yermak makes phone call with NSA Doval

June 2023: MEA Secretary Sanjay Verma attends conclave in Denmark on Ukraine conflict

July 2023: MEA Secretary Sanjay Verma visits Kyiv for Foreign Office consultations

#Ajit Doval #China #Russia #Saudi Arabia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

7
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

8
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

9
Chandigarh

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

10
Haryana

Scrapyard torched in Nuh's Tauru town, communal tension builds up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

ISRO shares message from satellite to its centres, which rea...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

The statement is part of supplementary charge sheet filed ag...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off