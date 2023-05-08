NSA Ajit Doval meets US, Saudi, UAE counterparts to enhance growth, stability

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 8

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met in a quadrilateral arrangement with his counterparts from the US, the UAE besides Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,” said a US White House readout.

“During the meeting, they (Saudi Arabia) discussed means to strengthen relations and ties between the three countries (India, UAE and the US) in a way that enhances growth and stability in the region,” said the state-run Saudi News Agency.

The four-way interaction also comes before the 1267 ISIL/Al-Qaeda sanctions committee of the UNSC holds its quarterly update later this week. Incidentally, President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi was also present in Riyadh.

That the US does not want to be left on the sidelines after the China-brokered truce was reflected from the presence of a multi-department team that accompanied the US NSA Jake Sullivan. They included the US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Special Presidential Coordinator at the Department of State Amos Hochstein and Senior National Security Advisor Ariana Berengaut.

Doval’s interactions in Saudi Arabia reflect the current fluid diplomatic situation brought about by the rapprochement between the Arab states and Iran. He had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening amidst hectic activity by Saudi and US NSAs to broker a ceasefire and talks between the warring sides in Sudan. Doval was given full diplomatic courtesy as he was received by Crown Prince MBS, the power behind the throne in Riyadh.

“Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince (Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Tahnoon (the UAE), and Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looks forward to further consulting with Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia,” said the White House readout.

Interestingly, the confabulations between the four countries took place a day before Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will visit India and sign several agreements to promote bilateral interaction in several segments. Also, India has formed a quadrilateral grouping with the US, Israel and the UAE to promote economic cooperation among themselves.

The UAE had sent its NSA to Riyadh even as its officials were holding their inaugural meeting to promote business ties in the Iranian capital of Tehran. NSA Doval had also visited Tehran a week back during which he met not only his counterpart but also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

#ajit doval