NSA Ajit Doval visits Oman to boost ties

New Delhi, June 26
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday.
During his visit, the NSA called on His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from PM Narendra Modi.
The NSA also held wide ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister.
The discussions enabled a high level review of the multifaceted bilateral relations between India and Oman with focus on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas for economic and technological development, mutual security and regional stability, stated a MEA release.
The visit by the NSA reflects the strong bilateral relationship and the importance of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf. It also highlights India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman. The visit provided an opportunity for high-level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and Oman, added the MEA release.
