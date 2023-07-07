NSA Doval raises issue of Khalistani extremism in talks with British counterpart Barrow

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 8

In a meeting between the National Security Advisers of both countries here on Friday, the Indian side raised the issue of extremist elements in UK threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission and urged the UK Government to take strong public action against these elements, such as deportation or legal prosecution.

UK NSA Tim Barrow is on an official visit at the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue. He is accompanied by a delegation of senior UK government officials.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation to address violent extremism and radicalism. They agreed that there can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalisation in a democracy, said sources.

Both the sides also agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, use of the internet for terrorism purposes, illicit drug trafficking and counter-radicalisation.

They also agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, said the sources.

The two NSAS have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda.

“The current visit will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as explore futuristic areas for technology collaboration,” said the sources.

The two NSAs also met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.