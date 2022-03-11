NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

The former GOO was arrested by CBI on February 24 and was sent in 14-day judicial custody on March 9

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

The CBI on Friday opposed before a Delhi Court the bail application by Anand Subramanian in National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case, saying that the former group operating officer (GOO) influenced the decision making of former managing director and chief executive officer Chitra Ramakrishna.

CBI counsel said that Subramanian, who impersonated as a “Himalayan Yogi” to influence Ramakrishna, remained evasive during interrogation and was a flight risk and should not be granted bail.

“You are (allegedly) the Himalayan Yogi, living in the high reaches of the Himalayas with divine powers. CBI was lying in hibernation for four years. They woke up now. I don’t know why,” Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal remarked.

The judge reserved the verdict on the bail plea after hearing counsel for the agency as well as Subramanian, who is presently in judicial custody, and listed the order for pronouncement on March 24.

The former GOO was arrested by the CBI on February 24 and was remanded for custodial interrogation. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 9.

While the court observed the accused did not flee in the last four years, the CBI prosecutor VK Pathak stated that Subramanian thought that nobody would identify him.

Lawyer Arshdeep Singh, appearing for Subramanian, said that he was “not the Himalayan Yogi”.

CBI counsel said that there were emails between Subramanian and Ramakrishna sharing sensitive information and that a probe has to be done on the aspect of financial gains to them.

“There are various malpractices apart from the co-location…They visited tax haven countries. This aspect has to be looked into,” he said.

“He was the main advisor to the MD. He was advising each and everything. Chitra Ramakrishna took decisions under influence. There was some financial gain, tours to foreign countries. We are looking into it,” it was further submitted.

“You take a lot of time. You keep looking,” remarked the judge who also observed that life and liberty can’t be restricted based on presumptions and assumptions.

CBI counsel said that it was in the process of analysing 832 GB data and the probe has been extended to several brokers and that the accused has been uncooperative and evasive.

Subramanian’s lawyer sought his release on bail on the ground that he was not named in the FIR, he had no role in the NSE co-location facility while specifically denying the allegation that he was the “Himalayan Yogi” who allegedly influenced Chitra Ramakrishna’s decision making.

The lawyer said that Subramanian joined NSE only in April 2013 and the period of offence was 2010 to 2014.

He also argued that although the investigation can go beyond the FIR, there has not been reasonable nexus between the subject matter of the FIR and events being brought under its ambit and therefore the issue of his appointment cannot be a matter of the present investigation.

Singh further informed that SEBI has already exonerated him in the proceedings concerning the co-location facility.

The court observed that Subramanian received an “unthinkable” hike in his remuneration when he joined the NSE and asked what was so special.

“Rs 2.5 crore from Rs 15 lakh per annum. A huge jump in the salary. What was so special,” the judge remarked.

Singh said that the accused would cooperate with the investigation and was not a flight risk.

On March 9, the court had pulled up the CBI for the tardy investigation in the case, saying that the magnitude of the case “will be big” and the reputation of the country was at stake.

FIR in the NSE co-location scam was registered in 2018 for the alleged commission of offences under sections 204 (destruction of document or electronic evidence) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the violation of the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the co-location facility offered by the NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets.

It is alleged by the investigating agency that some brokers in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall profits.

Last week, CBI had sought Chitra Ramakrishna’s custodial interrogation to unearth the criminal conspiracy and the role of other NSE officials and brokers in the company.

It had submitted that the material already collected in the case shows that Ramkrishna in conspiracy with Subramanian had improperly hired him by coercing the HR department of NSE.

Thereafter, she, in conspiracy with Subramanian, influenced the officials of NSE to facilitate him in having access to important decision-making processes of the NSE. During the same period, M/s OPG Securities was gaining undue advantages in NSE by logging into the secondary server, it had said.

The CBI had further alleged that Ramkrishna, with Subramanian, abused her official position as the MD of NSE and got him appointed as her Chief Strategic Advisor/ Consultant by creating this post of Chief Strategic Advisor to accommodate and appoint him bypassing the prescribed due procedures at NSE.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

4
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

9
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Among 13 winning women candidates, 11 belong to AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy

Although there was no official word from the government abou...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district