NSE co-location scam: Delhi court sends former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna to14-day custody

Ramkrishna was arrested by CBI on March 6 for allegedly sharing confidential information relating to NSE

NSE co-location scam: Delhi court sends former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna to14-day custody

Chitra Ramkrishna. File

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

A Delhi court on Monday sent former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody in the co-location scam case.

Sending her to 14-day judicial custody, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ordered that Ramakrishna be physically produced before him on March 28.

On the expiry of her seven-day police custody, the CBI produced her before the court and requested that the accused be sent to judicial custody, saying she had stopped cooperating with the agency.

The Special Judge turned down her counsel’s request allowing home-cooked food, a prayer book and masks in jail, saying she was not a VIP.

“VIP prisoners want everything, then every rule should be changed. Every prisoner is the same. She’s not a VIP,” the judge said.

The CBI is probing alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stock brokers. Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 1994 till March 2013, while Chitra Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.

Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI on March 6 for allegedly sharing confidential information relating to the NSE and was remanded in seven-day CBI custody the next day.

Earlier, the special court had dismissed her anticipatory bail plea, saying bail applications in economic offences had to be approached differently as they involved deep-rooted conspiracies causing losses of public funds.

The income tax department had raided various premises linked to Ramkrishna in Mumbai and Chennai.

The arrest was made in the case related to the co-location scam, the FIR for which was registered in May 2018, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country’s largest stock exchange.

In the co-location facility offered by NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises, giving them faster access to the markets. It is alleged that some brokers in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall profits.

Earlier, capital markets regulator Sebi penalised the NSE, Ramkrishna and Ravi Narayan and two other officials for lapses in recruitment at the senior level.

Sebi observed that the NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

5
Punjab Election

Ditching AAP at 11th hour cost Ashu Banger dear

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

7
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

8
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu behind defeat: Ex-minister Balbir Sidhu

9
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

10
Nation

Ready to make any sacrifice, says Sonia Gandhi as CWC reaffirms faith in her leadership

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

England-based Sandeep was shot in the head by four armed ass...

SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers’ movement

Call for nationwide protest on March 21 against non-fulfilme...

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan in larger conspiracy case

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala