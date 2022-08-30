NSE ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna denied bail in phone-tapping case

New Delhi, August 29
Arrested former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna was today denied bail by a special court in connection with a case relating to alleged phone tapping and snooping of capital market employees under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against her, said officials.
They said Special Judge Sunena Sharma denied the relief, saying the stage was not set to allow the bail.
During the hearing, the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the bail plea, saying the investigation was ongoing in the matter and she was “directly or indirectly” indulged in the crime.
The ED counsel, the officials said, had on earlier occasion also submitted that it was important to further determine the role of Ramkrishna as well as the role of various other persons, who facilitated the offence of money laundering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...