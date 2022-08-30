NSE ex-CEO Chitra Ramkrishna denied bail in phone-tapping case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

Arrested former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna was today denied bail by a special court in connection with a case relating to alleged phone tapping and snooping of capital market employees under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against her, said officials.

They said Special Judge Sunena Sharma denied the relief, saying the stage was not set to allow the bail.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the bail plea, saying the investigation was ongoing in the matter and she was “directly or indirectly” indulged in the crime.

The ED counsel, the officials said, had on earlier occasion also submitted that it was important to further determine the role of Ramkrishna as well as the role of various other persons, who facilitated the offence of money laundering.

